Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $421.00 to $359.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of DPZ opened at $323.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.13 and a 200 day moving average of $379.59. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $297.48 and a 12 month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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