Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,899 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Stock Up 1.2%

CCK stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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