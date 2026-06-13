Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 37,367 Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,367 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,969,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,090,684,000 after buying an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,903,208 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $955,855,000 after buying an additional 1,983,354 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,835,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $466,595,000 after buying an additional 1,889,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CL King set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.5%

QSR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,798,452.20. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,924.66. The trade was a 52.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,198,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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