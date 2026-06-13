Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,098 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Five Below were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Down 1.7%

Five Below stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.11 and a twelve month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.Five Below's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $220.00 price objective on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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