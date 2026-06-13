Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 4,966 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $282.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.01.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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