Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.52 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,356,190.80. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $478,246 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.79 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $186.73.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Trending Headlines about The Ensign Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest news flow.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and are urging investors who lost money in ENSG to contact them about potential claims. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and are urging investors who lost money in ENSG to contact them about potential claims. Neutral Sentiment: Another shareholder law firm said it is investigating ENSG after allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information. Article Title

Another shareholder law firm said it is investigating ENSG after allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information. Negative Sentiment: A report attributed to Muddy Waters raised compliance concerns, and the stock dropped sharply on the news, with allegations that Ensign may have gamed CMS quality ratings and engaged in improper billing practices. Article Title

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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