Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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