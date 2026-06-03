Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 865.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time.

Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling.

Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock.

Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own.

Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance.

Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance. Negative Sentiment: Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add to negative sentiment even though the sale was planned in advance.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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