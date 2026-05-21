Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 3,470 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,993 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchyra Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $23,934,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,890 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $219,863,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $279.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $223.47 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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