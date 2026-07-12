Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 3,479 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.96. The company had a trading volume of 148,048,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.42. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $162.02 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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