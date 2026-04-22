Eagle Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Barclays PLC $BCS

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 106,133 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Barclays were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,073,000 after buying an additional 4,242,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,027,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,778,185,000 after buying an additional 2,964,420 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,035,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7,013.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,671,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 1,647,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,065,000 after buying an additional 1,362,247 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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