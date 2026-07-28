Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Eagle Health Investments LP Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Fortrea logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eagle Health Investments LP increased its Fortrea stake by 7.3% in the first quarter, holding 1.31 million shares valued at approximately $12.32 million, or 1.38% of the company.
  • Fortrea reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, exceeding the $0.03 consensus estimate, while revenue of $636.5 million also surpassed expectations. Despite the earnings beat, the company posted a negative net margin of 16.5%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $17.75 average price target; shares opened at $19.20 after rising substantially from their 12-month low of $5.26.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,560 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Fortrea accounts for 2.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 1.38% of Fortrea worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fortrea by 39.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,988 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 157,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,709 shares of the company's stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 54,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.03. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $628.50 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortrea from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Fortrea from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fortrea Right Now?

Before you consider Fortrea, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fortrea wasn't on the list.

While Fortrea currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines