Eagle Health Investments LP Has $55.74 Million Stake in argenex SE $ARGX

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,336 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. argenex makes up 9.7% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.12% of argenex worth $55,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of argenex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of argenex by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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argenex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $888.82 on Tuesday. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $590.78 and a 12 month high of $953.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $870.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $815.82.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. argenex had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 32.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenex SE will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded argenex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on argenex from $1,014.00 to $1,037.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenex from $1,260.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $867.00 to $932.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,054.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on argenex

More argenex News

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences NASDAQ: FBRX for $77 per share in cash , representing an equity value of approximately $2.2 billion and a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction gives argenx full ownership of FB102, an experimental autoimmune therapy. argenx acquisition announcement

argenx agreed to acquire Forte Biosciences for , representing an equity value of approximately and a 41% premium to Forte’s prior closing price. The transaction gives argenx full ownership of FB102, an experimental autoimmune therapy. Positive Sentiment: FB102’s Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease reportedly support CD122 biology and a potential “pipeline-in-a-product” opportunity targeting pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity in diseases with significant unmet need. The acquisition broadens argenx’s immunology pipeline beyond its existing portfolio. argenx Forte acquisition details

FB102’s Phase 1b data in vitiligo and celiac disease reportedly support CD122 biology and a potential “pipeline-in-a-product” opportunity targeting pathogenic T-cell and NK-cell activity in diseases with significant unmet need. The acquisition broadens argenx’s immunology pipeline beyond its existing portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains supportive in parts of the market: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $932, while HC Wainwright increased its earnings estimates. A separate Oppenheimer report had previously lifted its target to $1,037.

Analyst sentiment remains supportive in parts of the market: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $932, while HC Wainwright increased its earnings estimates. A separate Oppenheimer report had previously lifted its target to $1,037. Neutral Sentiment: Baird maintained a “neutral” rating despite the higher target, implying that the acquisition’s long-term value is not yet fully reflected in near-term expectations. Baird price target report

Baird maintained a rating despite the higher target, implying that the acquisition’s long-term value is not yet fully reflected in near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The all-cash $2.2 billion transaction represents a substantial capital commitment for a clinical-stage asset. Investors may be concerned about integration costs, future development spending and the risk that FB102’s early-stage results do not translate into successful late-stage trials or commercialization. One analysis consequently rated the stock “Hold.” Forte and argenx investment analysis

argenex Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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