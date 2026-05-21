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Eagle Health Investments LP Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
uniQure logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Eagle Health Investments LP initiated a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter, buying 205,247 shares worth about $4.91 million. The stake makes up roughly 1.1% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional interest in uniQure remains strong, with several other funds recently adding or expanding holdings and 78.83% of the stock now owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Analysts are broadly positive on the biotech name, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83, while the stock recently traded around $24.60 and the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,247 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. uniQure accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,320,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $259,422,000 after acquiring an additional 819,444 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of uniQure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 738,897 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,524,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. Wall Street Zen upgraded uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

uniQure Trading Down 0.4%

QURE opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. uniQure N.V. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $132,103.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,985,561.48. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,823.86. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,434. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company's stock.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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