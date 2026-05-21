Eagle Health Investments LP Purchases Shares of 27,100 Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Disc Medicine makes up 0.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Disc Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 1,277.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 100,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 5,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $380,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,275,882.40. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 6,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $433,234.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,454,416.92. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,699 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

Shares of IRON stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a current ratio of 24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Disc Medicine from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.30.

View Our Latest Report on IRON

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report).

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