Eagle Health Investments LP Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. Kymera Therapeutics accounts for 2.3% of Eagle Health Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSP Research LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,776,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

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Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 611.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,180. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $2,435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,081,710.10. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 383,734 shares of company stock worth $32,454,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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