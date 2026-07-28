Eagle Health Investments LP Takes Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,588,000. Tempus AI makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.14% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company's stock worth $605,772,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,557,583 shares of the company's stock worth $446,275,000 after acquiring an additional 381,816 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock worth $195,636,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $7,763,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,808,533 shares in the company, valued at $411,358,491.10. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $634,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,630. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449,793 shares of company stock worth $23,248,231. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TEM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Tempus AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The firm's revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here