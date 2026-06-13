Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 239,384.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,994 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd's holdings in Eaton were worth $50,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,979 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total transaction of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $419.02 per share, with a total value of $90,089.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $682,583.58. The trade was a 15.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary called the deal “transformative” for Dana and potentially value-enhancing for Eaton, with the combined business expected to generate about $250 million in run-rate synergies within 24 months. Dana's Merger With Eaton Mobility Unit 'Transformative,' RBC Says

Analysts and market commentary called the deal “transformative” for Dana and potentially value-enhancing for Eaton, with the combined business expected to generate about in run-rate synergies within 24 months. Positive Sentiment: The transaction supports Eaton’s 2030 growth strategy by sharpening the company’s focus on electrical infrastructure and aerospace, two areas investors see as better positioned to benefit from data center and electrification demand. Eaton Advances 2030 Growth Strategy with Announcement to Combine Mobility Group with Dana Incorporated

The transaction supports Eaton’s by sharpening the company’s focus on electrical infrastructure and aerospace, two areas investors see as better positioned to benefit from data center and electrification demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst updates remained constructive, with Erste Group Bank nudging up earnings estimates and keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s core businesses still have solid earnings momentum. MarketBeat ETN coverage

Recent analyst updates remained constructive, with Erste Group Bank nudging up earnings estimates and keeping a rating, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s core businesses still have solid earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage focused on the stock’s recent volatility, noting ETN had fallen sharply over two days before the deal news drew fresh investor interest. Dana to combine with Eaton mobility unit in $5.1 billion deal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Weiss Ratings cut Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $391.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $311.92 and a one year high of $435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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