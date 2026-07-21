eBay Inc. $EBAY Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901,415 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.10% of eBay worth $446,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $1,809,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $9,368,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

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More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Up 1.9%

EBAY stock opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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