eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,041 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in eBay were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. eBay rejects GameStop's $55.5 billion takeover bid

eBay’s rejection of GameStop’s offer removes immediate uncertainty around a potentially complex and debt-heavy transaction, and some investors may view management’s stance as a sign of discipline and confidence in the standalone business. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. MarketScreener report on Redburn target increase

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on eBay to $115, suggesting analysts see more upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight strong share-price momentum, with eBay up sharply over the past month, quarter and year, which can attract additional investor interest. A Look At eBay (EBAY) Valuation As Recent Share Price Momentum Meets Conflicting Fair Value Signals

eBay Stock Up 2.6%

EBAY opened at $116.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $116.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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