eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 30,080 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.'s holdings in eBay were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in eBay by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EBAY opened at $108.61 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,063 shares of company stock worth $15,356,989. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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