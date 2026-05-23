eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438,120 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 448,476 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 1.20% of eBay worth $473,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in eBay by 407.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 30.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 31.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,970,113.12. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 1.2%

EBAY opened at $115.75 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.53 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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