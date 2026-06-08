eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679,959 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 183,693 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of eBay worth $320,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,018,121,000 after acquiring an additional 468,833 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after acquiring an additional 141,057 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,134,733 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $273,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $255,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,953 shares of company stock valued at $14,139,444. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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