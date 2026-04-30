eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,482 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 444,224 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in eBay by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in eBay by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of eBay from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. The trade was a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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