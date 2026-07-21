eBay Inc. $EBAY Stock Position Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,735 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in eBay were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.12 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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