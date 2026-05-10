Ebert Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,209 Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Ebert Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,209 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.7% of Ebert Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of COST opened at $1,008.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,067.08. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $998.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $951.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $926.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,046.03.

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Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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