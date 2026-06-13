EchoStar Corporation $SATS Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Free Report) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,924 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 94,773 shares during the quarter. EchoStar comprises about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of EchoStar worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 6.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company's stock.

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EchoStar Trading Down 11.0%

Shares of SATS opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $147.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 97.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

EchoStar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EchoStar this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 52,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $6,362,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 865,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,741,593. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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