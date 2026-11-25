Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $78,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $6,422,340,000. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,381,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $578,923,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,381,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ecolab from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4%

Ecolab stock opened at $307.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $318.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.18. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.12 per share, with a total value of $184,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,080,447. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, cleaning and infection-prevention products and services to businesses and institutions. Its solutions help customers manage water use, maintain sanitary environments and support operational efficiency. The company serves a range of industries, including food and beverage, foodservice, hospitality, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing. Its offerings include cleaning and sanitizing products, water-treatment programs, pest-elimination services, and related monitoring and consulting support.

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