Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,093 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $266,039.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,281.98. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin M. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.83 per share, with a total value of $263,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,727.89. This represents a 1,204.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $274.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.15 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ecolab's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

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