Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 7,376 Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 691.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.9%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $268.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average is $257.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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