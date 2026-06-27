Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. The trade was a 1.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.20.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.76 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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