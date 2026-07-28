EcoR1 Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,650,000. Replimune Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 1.21% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company's stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,568,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2,333.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 925,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 887,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,229,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 857,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Replimune Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REPL opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $724.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 180,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,088.88. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Further Reading

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