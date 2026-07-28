EcoR1 Capital LLC Invests $14.56 Million in Erasca, Inc. $ERAS

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,562,000. Erasca makes up approximately 0.6% of EcoR1 Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Erasca at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 1,640,867 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Erasca by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 14,159,095 shares of the company's stock worth $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Erasca by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 11,244,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,273,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $16.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a $20.00 price target on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Erasca from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Erasca from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Erasca

Erasca News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Investors who purchased Erasca securities between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026, have until August 10, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline is procedural and does not determine the lawsuit’s merits. Kaplan Fox Erasca investor notice

Investors who purchased Erasca securities between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026, have until August 10, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The deadline is procedural and does not determine the lawsuit’s merits. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action alleges that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive performance, safety profile and intellectual-property protection. Law firms cited the company’s prior claims that the drug could match a leading competitor at one-tenth the dose, had no patentability roadblocks and could be protected through 2043, followed by April disclosures of patent-infringement allegations and an admission that the comparisons were not based on head-to-head trials. Levi and Korsinsky Erasca shareholder alert

A securities class action alleges that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive performance, safety profile and intellectual-property protection. Law firms cited the company’s prior claims that the drug could match a leading competitor at one-tenth the dose, had no patentability roadblocks and could be protected through 2043, followed by April disclosures of patent-infringement allegations and an admission that the comparisons were not based on head-to-head trials. Negative Sentiment: A large number of law firms—including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Kahn Swick & Foti, Robbins, Hagens Berman and others—are soliciting affected investors and publicizing the case. The repeated notices increase visibility of potential litigation costs, management distraction and uncertainty surrounding Erasca’s clinical and commercial prospects, although the allegations have not been proven in court. Hagens Berman Erasca investor deadline

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). On average, research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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