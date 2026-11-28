EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,029,836 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,079,834 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 1.9% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 2.24% of CoStar Group worth $247,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 175.0% in the third quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacies Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Hill sold 3,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $92,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,879.74. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CoStar Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.11.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.82 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Its services help property owners, investors, brokers, lenders and other industry participants research properties, evaluate markets and connect with buyers, tenants and service providers. The company's offerings include CoStar, a commercial real estate data and research platform; LoopNet, a commercial property marketplace; and Apartments.com, a rental housing platform. Its portfolio also includes Homes.com for residential real estate, STR for hospitality data and analytics, and Ten-X for online commercial property auctions.

See Also

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