Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 11,169 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 348.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $167.78 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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