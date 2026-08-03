Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,348 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 115.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

More Eversource Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eversource Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eversource reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 recurring, non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.57 to $4.72 , broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s earnings call also reinforced the company’s focus on regulated utility operations and its planned portfolio repositioning. Eversource Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eversource reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 recurring, non-GAAP EPS guidance of , broadly consistent with analysts’ expectations. Management’s earnings call also reinforced the company’s focus on regulated utility operations and its planned portfolio repositioning. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter recurring earnings were $0.87 per share , in line with the primary analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to $2.90 billion . However, revenue was below the roughly $2.99 billion expected by analysts. Eversource Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter recurring earnings were , in line with the primary analyst consensus, while revenue increased 2.3% year over year to . However, revenue was below the roughly $2.99 billion expected by analysts. Negative Sentiment: GAAP earnings fell sharply to $53.7 million, or $0.14 per share , from $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier. Results included a $111.4 million after-tax charge tied to the Aquarion Water sale and a $164.0 million after-tax charge related to offshore wind liabilities. Although largely nonrecurring, the charges highlight execution and balance-sheet risks. Eversource Energy Q2 GAAP Earnings Fall

GAAP earnings fell sharply to , from $352.7 million, or $0.96 per share, a year earlier. Results included a $111.4 million after-tax charge tied to the Aquarion Water sale and a $164.0 million after-tax charge related to offshore wind liabilities. Although largely nonrecurring, the charges highlight execution and balance-sheet risks. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings declined from $0.96 per share last year, and some estimates viewed the $0.87 result as a slight miss. The earnings decline and lower-than-expected revenue are likely the main reasons for the stock’s weaker performance after the report. Eversource Energy Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE ES opened at $71.76 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.58.

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Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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