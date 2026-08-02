Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.26 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,668 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

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Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Barclays lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hyatt Hotels this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share on approximately $1.83 billion in revenue , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Hyatt Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Hyatt reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of on approximately , surpassing consensus estimates of $0.91 and $1.82 billion, respectively. Comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR increased 5.9%, supported by fee growth and strong U.S. performance. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan retained an overweight rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Analyst Price Target Updates

JPMorgan retained an rating and set a $209 price target, while Barclays also maintained an overweight rating with a $201 target. Although both firms reduced their targets, they still imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Hyatt Debuts Hyatt Place in Gujarat

Hyatt continues expanding its global lodging platform, including the debut of the Hyatt Place brand in Vithalapur, Gujarat, India. The company is also emphasizing all-inclusive resorts as a long-term growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.155 billion to $1.205 billion . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Hyatt Q2 Earnings and Outlook

Management maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of . Keeping guidance unchanged provides stability, but investors had expected the strong quarter and U.S. results to support an increase. Negative Sentiment: Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Hyatt All-Inclusive RevPAR Decline

Comparable all-inclusive resort Net Package RevPAR fell 1.2%. Softer resort demand, weaker airlift, slower Mexico bookings, Middle East-related disruption and hurricane-related closures in Jamaica are weighing on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Hyatt Delayed Openings and Room Growth

Investors were also concerned that some planned hotel openings may be delayed into early 2027, tempering Hyatt’s room-growth outlook and near-term expansion expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosed insider activity showed selling without reported purchases, adding a modest additional cautionary signal for investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report).

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