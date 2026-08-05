Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $645,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 51,220 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4,892.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 63,058 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 237,550 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 203,101 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 84,340 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Voya Financial from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Voya Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8%

VOYA stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.47). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Voya Financial's revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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