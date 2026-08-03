Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,638 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

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Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $442.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -884.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.36 and a 12-month high of $500.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $443.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.83.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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