Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 118,254 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,123 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,254 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,748 shares of the company's stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 55,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.1%

GTES opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GTES shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

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More Gates Industrial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gates Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gates reported second-quarter sales of $941.6 million , up 6.6% year over year, with core sales increasing 4.9%. Revenue exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $925.4 million, indicating solid demand across the business. Gates Industrial Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Gates reported second-quarter sales of , up 6.6% year over year, with core sales increasing 4.9%. Revenue exceeded analyst expectations of approximately $925.4 million, indicating solid demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.44 per share , above the $0.42 analyst consensus and up from $0.39 a year earlier. The company also reported $170.9 million of net income, or $0.67 per diluted share, under its reported accounting measure. Gates Industrial Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were , above the $0.42 analyst consensus and up from $0.39 a year earlier. The company also reported $170.9 million of net income, or $0.67 per diluted share, under its reported accounting measure. Positive Sentiment: Gates raised or reaffirmed a favorable FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.62 to $1.70 , with the midpoint above the current consensus estimate of $1.62. This suggests management expects earnings momentum to continue. Gates Industrial Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Gates raised or reaffirmed a favorable FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook of , with the midpoint above the current consensus estimate of $1.62. This suggests management expects earnings momentum to continue. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion reaches the consensus estimate only at the upper end; the midpoint is modestly below expectations. Investors may therefore focus on whether stronger core sales can drive results toward the high end of the range. Gates Industrial Earnings Report

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

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