Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.62 Million Position in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 16,711.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Envista by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,017 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Envista by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 73.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Envista from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVST

Envista Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE NVST opened at $27.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $705.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Envista's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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