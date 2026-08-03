Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AGCO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 27.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Weiss Ratings downgraded AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AGCO from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $102.40 on Monday. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). AGCO had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about AGCO

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reaffirmed its Buy rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Benzinga analyst rating report

Truist Financial reaffirmed its rating, while maintaining a $135 price target. Although the target was reduced from $159, it still indicates substantial potential upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. MarketBeat AGCO estimates

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 EPS to $5.95 from $5.91, Q1 2028 EPS to $2.00 from $1.98, and FY2028 EPS to $9.19 from $9.16. These revisions suggest some confidence in an eventual earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an Equal Weight rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Benzinga Wells Fargo report

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $117 from $132 and adopted an rating. The revised target remains above the recent trading level, but the downgrade reflects more limited confidence in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. AGCO second-quarter results

AGCO’s second-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.43, below the $1.48 consensus estimate, while revenue of $2.61 billion missed expectations of approximately $2.74 billion. Sales fell 1% year over year, highlighting softer operating conditions. Negative Sentiment: Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. AGCO outlook report

Management cut 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to approximately $5.50–$5.75, below the roughly $5.99 consensus, and reduced revenue guidance to $10.1–$10.2 billion versus expectations near $10.6 billion. The company cited weaker farm demand, margin pressure and tariff costs. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced its FY2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered several 2027 quarterly forecasts, reinforcing concerns that the agricultural-equipment downturn could persist beyond 2026. Zacks AGCO earnings report

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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