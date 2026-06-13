Edison International $EIX Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 218,858 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.17% of Edison International worth $40,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2,970.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Edison International by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Edison International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,586,451 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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