Edison International $EIX Stock Position Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,996 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Edison International worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 949.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 237,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after buying an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Edison International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,204,000 after buying an additional 94,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after buying an additional 1,609,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.73.

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Edison International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EIX opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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