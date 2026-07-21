Edison International $EIX Stock Position Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE EIX opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

See Also

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