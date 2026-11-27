Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TrinityBridge Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $49,536.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,880.08. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $64,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,544.50. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,398. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a medical technology company focused on treating structural heart disease. Its products include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) systems and surgical heart valves, as well as technologies and therapies for mitral and tricuspid valve conditions. The company traces its roots to 1958, when engineer Miles “Lowell” Edwards began working with surgeon Albert Starr to develop an artificial heart valve. Their work led to the Starr-Edwards heart valve, first implanted in 1960.

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