Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,327 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE EW traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,287. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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