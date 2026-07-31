Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670,209 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.46% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $213,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,749 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,686,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 778,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,347 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,117.80. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock worth $3,770,939 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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