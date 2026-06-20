Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,646 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.8% of Tobam's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tobam's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.96.

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Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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