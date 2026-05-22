Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,041 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $45,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 8,810 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

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Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,684 shares of company stock worth $8,811,739. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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